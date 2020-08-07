Troy police say thieves are targeting elderly in utility worker impersonation scam

TROY, Mich. – Police said a man and woman have been going from home to home impersonating workers from the water company in Troy.

As soon as they’re let inside, they turn to thieves, stealing anything valuable they can get their hands on.

“He said to me, ‘How many sinks do you have?‘” said Kitty Thomas-Schmittler.

The duo went to a string of homes on Wednesday, starting with a 91-year-old man on Chesapeake. His son spoke to Local 4 and asked to remain anonymous.

“The man was the one who really came into the door, and he had a worker jacket on, like a reflective jacket. He was already scrounging through the closet and doors. That’s when my father yelled at him to get out and then told him I was gonna be there in a couple of minutes,” the son said.

The next victim was 76-year-old Donna Michalski, living on Key West. Only in this case she actually lost several items that she considered priceless.

“They stole my safe and they stole some jewelry. I mean everything I had meant something to me,” said Michalski.

Just miles away on Boyd, 84-year-old Kitty Thomas-Schmittler almost became another victim. Thankfully she knew something wasn’t right and refused to open her door.

“He wanted to get in. I don’t know how many times he asked me. He kept rattling the door and it really ticked me off,” Thomas-Schmittler said.

A neighbor’s ring camera was able to catch the suspect’s car. On all occasions, a light-colored Chevy cavalier could be seen pulling into the driveway before trying to make entry. Their actions have now left the seniors feeling violated.

“I really feel terrible. I won’t answer the door but If I do, my doors are locked,” Michalski said.

Both male and female suspects are believed to be in their 40′s or 50′s with dark hair and an olive colored skin complexion.

READ: More local crime coverage