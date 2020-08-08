1 dead, 2 injured after shots fired amid argument inside Detroit business, police say

DETROIT – One person was killed and two others were shot during an argument inside a local business early Saturday morning.

Police say at about 2:20 a.m. two armed men -- 23 and 24 years old -- entered a business in the 3400 block of Woodward Avenue with a 23-year-old woman.

The two men reportedly began arguing with a third man who was already sitting inside the establishment, police said. It is believed gunfire was exchanged between one of the first two men and the third man as the altercation escalated.

The 23-year-old woman was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police say all three of the men fled the scene.

The 23-year-old man, of Roseville, was struck and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Police say he has been taken into custody.

A 60-year-old man who was inside the business during the incident was also struck, police said. He was taken to the hospital and is in temporary serious condition.

The 24-year-old man was located at the hospital and arrested. He has since been taken to the Detroit Detention Center for processing, officials said.

The third man is still at large. Police say it is unknown if he was injured during the shootout.

Two handguns were recovered at the scene of the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

