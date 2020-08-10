Detroit hit-and-run leaves pedestrian in critical condition

DETROIT – Police are looking for the driver of a Polaris Slingshot that was involved in a hit-and-run Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Greenfield and Schoolcraft roads. Police said the victim was crossing the street when they were struck.

The driver stopped briefly, police said, before driving off. The victim was rushed to a hospital, where they are in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2280 or Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.