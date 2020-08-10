Neighbor accused of breaking into Ann Arbor home to sexually assault 96-year-old woman

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A 25-year-old man is accused of breaking into a 96-year-old woman’s Ann Arbor home and sexually assaulting her, police said.

Residents in the area said the 96-year-old woman is well-known and well-liked. Her friends have been checking on her since the attack and said she is being strong.

“It is amazing,” neighbor Gary Ball said. “I was just seeing her walk a day before by the office area and she is quite active.”

Many residents of Colonial Square Cooperative in Ann Arbor consider the woman a friend. She is known for being sharp and in shape.

“She is as active as someone in their early 60s,” Ball said.

Around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday, police said someone broke into the woman’s house through a back window. It wasn’t a burglary, authorities said. The man broke in to sexually assault the woman, according to officials.

“You have to be sick, deranged or on drugs,” Ball said.

Ann Arbor police officers and Michigan State Police troopers investigated for hours, going over every inch of the back window to find a fingerprint, authorities said.

Police said they found information that led them to Dejon Dejor Lynn, 25, a neighbor. He is being held without bond.

Close friends of the woman said she is safe and showing incredible strength as the complex alerts everyone about what happened.