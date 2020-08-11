2 men charged with second-degree murder in Detroit restaurant shooting that killed 23-year-old woman

DETROIT – Two men are facing second-degree murder charges after an argument-turned-shootout killed a 23-year-old woman at a Detroit coney island restaurant on Saturday.

Connor Craparotta, 23, of St. Clair Shores and Andrew Lee Harris, 24, of Lansing were both charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying with unlawful intent and four counts of felony firearm, officials said.

At about 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Craparotta and Harris reportedly entered Detroit One Coney Island on Woodward Avenye with the 23-year-old victim.

The two men reportedly began arguing with a third man who was already sitting inside the establishment, police said. Gunfire was exchanged between one of the first two men and the third man as the altercation escalated, according to officials.

The 23-year-old woman was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police say all three of the men fled the scene.

Craparotta was struck and taken to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition and taken into police custody.

A 60-year-old man who was inside the business during the incident was also struck, police said. He was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Another 24-year-old man was also struck during the shootout.

Harris was located by police at the hospital and arrested, officials said.

In addition to the previously mentioned charges, Harris alone has also been charged with felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say Craparotta’s arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

According to authorities, a warrant was also previously issued for a 26-year-old Lansing male who was also at the scene. That warrant has been denied because it was determined the man acted in lawful self defense, officials said.

