$500 reward offered for information leading to arrest in case of Metro Detroit abandoned dogs

DETROIT – Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator who person two dogs in an outdoor pen at the shelter’s Greenfield location on Friday, Aug 7.

Between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. that day, two dogs were left abandoned in an outdoor pen at FAMD’s Intake Center at 2661 Greenfield Road in Dearborn.

The dogs, both estimated to be around a year old, are a male German Shepherd the shelter has named Billy, and a female boxer mix the shelter has named Honey. Shelter staff found the dogs together in the pen when they reported to work on Saturday morning.

After reviewing security cameras, it appears they were dropped off one at a time, by a dark-colored truck or SUV. Both the dogs appear to be in relatively good condition, and are currently in the care of FAMD. Abandonment of a pet is a misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to a $500 fine and 30 days in jail.

A reward of $500 will be given for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call FAMD at 313-943-2697.

