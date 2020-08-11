Amazon distribution center expected on former state fairgrounds site in Detroit

DETROIT – Changes are coming for the former Michigan State Fairgrounds, located off of Eight Mile Road and Woodward Avenue.

The land is currently used as a coronavirus testing site, but Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday for new plans on the property.

“The first phase of development will be done by these developers; Will be a $400 million, 4 million square-foot building that will employ a minimum of 1,200 people, paying a minimum of $15 (an hour) plus benefits. That’s locked into our contract,” Duggan said.

Hillwood Investment Properties and Sterling Group plan to buy the 142 acres and place a 3.8 million-square-foot facility on it.

“We want you to spend $7 million and build a transit center on the site, in addition the purchase price, and they agreed. They expect their first tenant on the first site, to be an Amazon distribution center. It will open in 2022,” Duggan said

The new transit center will be similar to the Rosa Parks Transit Center downtown and include safe, convenient pedestrian connections to the Meijer/Gateway Plaza nearby. The center will also have an indoor waiting area for customers.

Duggan said the project will be privately financed without the use of tax breaks or other financial help.

If Detroit City Council approves the plan by mid September, construction will start by the end of October. The center should be up and running by mid 2022.