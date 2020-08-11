81ºF

Protest held in South Lyon as parents, students push for return to classroom amid COVID-19 pandemic

Some still concerned for safety

SOUTH LYON, Mich.South Lyon Community Schools is getting push back from its open ended plan to start the school year remotely with no set time for students to return to in-person learning.

The school board voted on a plan on Monday night, but before the vote a protest was held. Parents are divided when it comes to how the school year should look.

Many of the parents want a hard date for students to return to the classroom, but others believe it’s safe enough now and want the option to send their student to school.

The board heard public comments on Monday, a majority of parents urging them to allow students to return to class. About 60 parents and students peacefully protested in the heart of downtown South Lyon, advocating a return to the classroom.

