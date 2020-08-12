Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills won’t allow visitors due to rise in COVID-19 case

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Because of a recent rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at the Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills a no visitor policy has been implemented.

The policy was made out of an abundance of caution, officials said. The policy goes into effect on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Aug. 12, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 89,271; Death toll now at 6,273

Nobody will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests, except for end-of-life or other extreme circumstances. All other visitors are also restricted until further notice. Exceptions may apply if a visitor screens negative for symptoms of respiratory infection.

One person may visit or accompany a non-COVID-19 patient for the following reasons:

Person is in serious or critical condition or hospice care

Person is at end-of-life with an active do-not-resuscitate order (Two people may be present at a time)

Pregnant women being admitted for delivery or presenting for prenatal care

Children who are 21 years of age or younger

Adult patients with cognitive, physical, or mental disability requiring help

Person being registered or admitted directly or post-surgically or being triaged or screened in EC

Person being discharged who needs support

Person requiring an outpatient test that requires a companion to safety travel to and from the appointment

People who must exercise power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient

All visitors are required to be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness. They will be issued a sticker indicating they have been screened.

Approved visitors will be required to wear PPE at all times and cannot leave the patient room.

READ: More local news coverage