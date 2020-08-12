Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills won’t allow visitors due to rise in COVID-19 case

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Because of a recent rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at the Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills a no visitor policy has been implemented.
The policy was made out of an abundance of caution, officials said. The policy goes into effect on Thursday at 8 a.m.
Nobody will be allowed in rooms of patients with pending or positive COVID-19 tests, except for end-of-life or other extreme circumstances. All other visitors are also restricted until further notice. Exceptions may apply if a visitor screens negative for symptoms of respiratory infection.
One person may visit or accompany a non-COVID-19 patient for the following reasons:
- Person is in serious or critical condition or hospice care
- Person is at end-of-life with an active do-not-resuscitate order (Two people may be present at a time)
- Pregnant women being admitted for delivery or presenting for prenatal care
- Children who are 21 years of age or younger
- Adult patients with cognitive, physical, or mental disability requiring help
- Person being registered or admitted directly or post-surgically or being triaged or screened in EC
- Person being discharged who needs support
- Person requiring an outpatient test that requires a companion to safety travel to and from the appointment
- People who must exercise power of attorney or court-appointed guardianship for a patient
All visitors are required to be screened for symptoms of respiratory illness. They will be issued a sticker indicating they have been screened.
Approved visitors will be required to wear PPE at all times and cannot leave the patient room.
