Davison man arrested after high speed chase in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Davison man was arrested after leading police on an 18-mile chase Tuesday morning in Chesterfield Township.

Police attempted to pull over a 2003 Impala without a plate. Instead, police dashcam showed the 31-year-old driver fleeing at a high rate of speed, at times more than 100 mph.

“The vehicle momentarily slowed down but then failed to stop,” said Sgt. Eric Meier.

The chase continued for 13 minutes as the driver is seen traveling through Chesterfield and Clinton townships. It ended near 23 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue when the driver flees from the moving car.

The suspect didn’t get very far, tripping and falling on the lawn of a nearby Burger King before he was arrested.

Police said the driver had several outstanding legal issues. A 21-year-old female passenger from Lapeer had several outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

That driver is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges.