Video shows suspected shoplifter fleeing police on I-94 in Chesterfield Township

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old Mount Clemens man suspected of shoplifting at a Target on Gratiot Avenue and 23 Mile Road Chesterfield Township was arrested after he led police on a vehicle chase Tuesday evening.

Chesterfield Township police were called to the store at about 6:24 p.m. after store personnel reported that the suspect had stolen electronic equipment. Police were notified that the suspect was leaving the store in a silver Saab, going east on 23 Mile Road.

He was located going west toward I-94 at 23 Mile Road, leading to the chase that was captured on police dashcam video. Police learned at the time of the chase that the 2007 Saab was reported stolen from Chesterfield last week. Police said the man exited the freeway at Shook Road and hit a Chesterfield police vehicle before merging back on I-94, traveling east and turning around to oncoming traffic. The suspect then crashed into a 2005 Ford F-150 truck.

A suspected shoplifter was arrested Tuesday, July 28, 2019, after leading police on a vehicle chase in Chesterfield Township. (Chesterfield Police Department)

The suspect left the vehicle and ran into Brittany Park Apartments in Harrison Township where he was located by Chesterfield Township police and a Macomb County deputy.

He is charged with felony flee and elude, felony receiving and concealing stolen property, attempt motor vehicle robbery, carjacking, resist and obstruct a police officer, and driving with a suspended license. He also has active warrants in Macomb, Wayne and St. Clair counties.

He is currently held at Macomb County Jail awaiting arraignment.