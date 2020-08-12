78ºF

Local News

Detroit teacher finds unique way to connect with students amid COVID-19 pandemic

Teacher reads bedtime stories to students across the globe

Paula Tutman, Reporter

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, News, Local News, Community, Education, Teacher, Teachers, Bedtime Stories

DETROIT – In a world where words matter, it has taken one math teacher with a heart of gold to show everyone the cloud has a silver lining.

The teacher is telling bedtime stories over social media for students who miss the classroom. She said she was worried about her students and losing touch with them. That’s why she started reading.

Her bedtime stories have reached students across the globe.

Lots of school districts have asked her if she would quit her day job and join their school district. She said she’s not quite done with Detroit yet.

READ: Here’s what Michigan school districts have planned for the fall amid the pandemic

Watch the video above for the full report

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: