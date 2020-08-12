Man killed, innocent woman shot amid altercation in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – One man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after an altercation turned into a shootout early Wednesday morning.

Detroit police say at about 1:05 a.m. a 25-year-old man and another male shot at each other following an altercation in the 15700 block of Evergreen Road.

The 25-year-old man was fatally wounded in the shooting.

Police say a 21-year-old woman was also shot during the incident. She was taken to the hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

The woman reportedly has no connection to the men involved in the shooting, according to authorities.

Detroit police say the second male shooter fled the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at ‪313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

