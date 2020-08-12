Police believe Dearborn murder suspect could be linked to other crimes

DEARBORN, Mich. – Maxine Callaghan’s daughter knew something was wrong when she couldn’t get a hold of her mother in late July.

When Dearborn police went to check on her, they found her car missing and the 93-year-old’s body. Investigators determined she had been beaten to death.

Investigators fanned out and checked surveillance cameras, looking for the car. They caught a glimpse of the car and a masked man that led them to Chantry Evan Rice, a father of four. He has been formerly charged with murder.

Police waited 22 days to let the public know about the case and wanted to make sure they had everything in order.

“I think we are transparent on a regular basis,” said Dearborn police chief Ron Haddad. “It’s rare cases where we have to hold on to info until it becomes enough to charge someone.”

Dearborn Police highlight photos of jewelry in Wednesday’s press conference. The jewelry does not belong to Callaghan, but they items were found with Rice.

Police are asking people to identify the items that could be linked to other home invasions. Photos of the jewelry can be found below.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2240

More: Metro Detroit crime news