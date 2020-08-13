Renter in Detroit fights to get decaying tree removed from front of home

DETROIT – A renter on Detroit’s east side is worried about a decaying tree near his front door.

The tree appears to be rotting from the inside. The renter brought the situation to the landlord’s attention but the landlord said it’s the city’s problem.

Shawn Jones said living in the home has been a paranoia filled experience.

“I’m scared to sit on the porch. Look at the branches. I’m afraid that it’s going to fall and hit me in the head, or my wife and baby in the head,” Jones said.

In the past few months it has been a steady back-and-forth between him and the landlord about who is supposed to be removing the tree.

Local attorney, Todd Russel Perkins, said the tree is the responsibility of the property owner.

Jones just wants something done about it before it’s too late.

Local 4 reached out to the landlord and hasn’t heard back.

