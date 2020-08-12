Westland man charged in fatal stabbing after body found in pickup truck bed

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Flem Stiltner, IV was charged Wednesday in connection with fatal stabbing of his 48-year-old father, Flem Stiltner, III.

According to authorities, at about 10:15 a.m. Sunday a man’s body was found in the bed of a pickup truck parked in the weeds near Belleville and Quirk roads in Van Buren Township.

Police allege the defendant fatally stabbed his father before placing him in the bed of his pickup truck and driving him to another location. Stiltner, IV was taken into custody Monday.

Stiltner has been charged with first degree murder, first degree home invasion and tampering with evidence. He is expected to return to court Aug. 25.

You can watch the original report below.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Metro South Post at 734-287-5000.

More: Crime Stories