67ºF

Local News

Michigan State Police investigating possible freeway shooting involving two victims

Police shutting down southbound Lodge Freeway at Elmhurst Avenue

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, News, Crime, Wayne County, Metro Detroit, Hospital, Freeway, Freeway Shooting, MSP
photo

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating a possible freeway shooting that left two people hospitalized.

On Sunday at around 4:55 a.m. MSP responded to the freeway shooting that reportedly happened on the southbound Lodge Freeway between Davison and Hamilton.

According to police, two of the shooting victims drove to Henry Ford Hospital.

Police are shutting down the southbound Lodge Freeway at Elmhurst Avenue to investigate the shooting.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as this story continues to develop.

CRIME NEWS

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: