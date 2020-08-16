Police search for man wanted in connection with Sumpter Township quadruple homicide

SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a quadruple Sumpter Township homicide that happened Saturday.

On Saturday, police responded to the homicide scene in the 24000 block of Martinsville in Sumpter Township.

Officers found two men and two women who were all in their thirties shot to death.

Detectives identified 37-year-old Raymond Lee Bailey of Sumpter Township, the ex-boyfriend of one of the woman, as a possible suspect.

Authorities obtained information that he might have possibly headed to the Upper Peninsula.

Shortly afterward, police learned he had allegedly confessed to killing the victims over the phone to several people. The confessions were reportedly made through phone calls and text messages.

Detectives were able to begin tracking him down and managed to locate his vehicle near Bay City.

Police have worked through the night with authorities in that area to find him. The search and investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumpter Township Police Department at 734-461-4833 and select option number four.