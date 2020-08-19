Sumpter Township quadruple homicide suspect charged with first-degree murder

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The suspect in a quadruple homicide in Sumpter Township has been charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday.

Raymond Lee Bailey, 37, of Kinross, Michigan, is facing four counts of first-degree murder and four counts of felony firearm in the fatal shootings of four people over the weekend.

At about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the homicide scene in the 24000 block of Martinsville Road in Sumpter Township. Officers found two men and two women who were all shot to death.

The four victims have been identified as: Laura Tanner, 35, and her sister Sarah Grupa, 38, of Detroit; Forrest Sampson, 28 and Neil Sampson, 31, of Van Buren Township.

Detectives initially identified Bailey, the ex-boyfriend of one of the deceased women, as a possible suspect.

Bailey fled the city following the shooting. Detectives were able to locate his vehicle near Bay City on Sunday. The man then turned himself in to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday night, officials said.

Police say Bailey had allegedly confessed to killing the victims over the phone to several people. The confessions were reportedly made through phone calls and text messages.

Bailey was arraigned on Wednesday while in the hospital, due to allegedly breaking his neck while attempting to harm himself sometime after the shooting.

Bailey is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 2.

Back in November of 2019, Bailey had been charged with domestic violence with intent to do bodily harm.

