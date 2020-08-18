2 Port Huron stores sell alcohol to underage police decoys during sting involving 30 businesses

PORT HURON, Mich. – A party store and a gas station in Port Huron were caught selling alcohol to underage police decoys during a sting involving 30 businesses, officials said.

Port Huron officers conducted the sting Monday, checking 30 businesses for compliance focused on the underage sale of alcohol, according to authorities.

Police said underage decoys were sent into retail stores licensed by the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to sell alcohol. Officials found 28 businesses were in compliance by refusing to sell alcohol to the underage decoys.

Two stores were cited for selling alcohol to a minor -- Joe’s Party Stop at 2304 Hancock Street and the Speedway store at 2611 Ravenswood Road, according to authorities.

Port Huron police said all licensed businesses should check IDs to prevent minors from buying alcohol.