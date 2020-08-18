Convicted murderer Bob Bashara has died after being sentenced to life in prison in 2015

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – Convicted murderer Bob Bashara has died.

Bashara was sentenced to life in prison in January 2015 after he was convicted of plotting to have his wife killed in 2012.

The Livingston County Medical Examiners Office confirms that they have received the body of Robert Bashara from the Woodland Center Correctional Facility in Whitmore Lake in Livingston County.

Officials confirmed that Bashara died Monday at the Woodland Center Correctional Facility. There has been no confirmation on how he died or if he was sick.

Bashara was 62 years old when he was pronounced dead.

Jane Bashara’s sister, Julie Rowe, released the following statement:

“I am disappointed he only spent 8 years in prison. That is just not long enough for all that he ruined.”

