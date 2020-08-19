Sister of Bob Bashara’s wife ‘disappointed he only spent 8 years in prison’ before death

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. – Bob Bashara, who was convicted of plotting his wife’s murder in 2012, died earlier this week while serving a life sentence. His wife’s sister said she’s disappointed Bashara didn’t serve more of his prison time for the pain he caused.

“I am disappointed he only spent eight years in prison,” said Julie Rowe, Jane Bashara’s sister, in a statement. “That is just not long enough for all that he ruined.”

Bashara, 62, of Grosse Pointe Park, died Monday at the Woodland Center Correctional Facility in Whitmore Lake, officials said.

He was sentenced to life in prison in January 2015 after he was convicted of plotting to have his wife killed in 2012.

Jane Bashara was found dead Jan. 25, 2012, in the back of her Mercedes-Benz SUV in an alley in Detroit, just miles from the couple’s home in Grosse Pointe Park.

Joe Gentz, who worked as Bob Bashara’s handyman, admitted to strangling Jane Bashara in the garage of the Grosse Pointe Park home.

Authorities said Bob Bashara arranged the murder so he could pursue his BDSM lifestyle as “Master Bob” with a mistress and other women.