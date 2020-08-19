Howell Public Schools to reopen with in-person learning

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – In many districts, the decision whether to send children back to school for in-person instruction is very difficult.

In Livingston County, the Howell School District said it has 7,000 students and 85 percent of parents want their children back in the classroom.

Mother Heather Arwood said she’s looking for a normal routine.

“I know it’s a scary time. My kids are happy to be back. They’re not afraid to wear masks. They’re all OK with it, we’re just going to take it a day at a time,” Arwood said.

Howell schools superintendent Erin MacGregor announced a three-tier return to school plan.

He told parents that since their region ins in Phase 4 of the Mi Safe Start Plan, allowing for in-person instruction. As a county, the school districts decided to move forward with in-person instruction in the fall.

Angela Martineau is a mother who made a deal with her 13-year-old son, if he can’t wear a mask then he’ll be home schooled.

“We actually picked a home schooling curriculum and he’s only going the first couple of days as a trial period. If he can’t handle the mask, he’s not going to continue in school,” she said.

The school district said the first three days of the semester are going to be half days because the district wants to take the time at the end of day with staff, faculty and with students to learn what is working and what’s not.

Howell High School is trying something different as they open, a block schedule that reduces the number of class changes in a day.

In the elementary school, they are going with a program that keeps the children throughout the day. Gym classes will be held outside if the weather allows it.

