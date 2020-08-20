2020 Michigan Renaissance Festival canceled due to coronavirus

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The 2020 Michigan Renaissance Festival has been canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

“We understand the impact of this decision on so many wonderful artisans, performers, participants, volunteers, and countless families seeking a place to celebrate and enjoy a touch of normalcy that our yearly festival tradition brings,” festival organizers said.

Organizers said they plan to hold the event in 2021 and will honor all 2020 tickets.

The 2021 event is scheduled for Aug. 21 through Oct. 3 on weekends, Labor Day, and Oct. 1.

“We’re extremely grateful and wish to express our thanks to our Artisans, Cast, Corporate Partners, Sponsors, Staff, Vendors, Volunteers, Groveland and Holly Townships and Valued Patrons and appreciate your support and commitment to the continuation of this great Michigan family tradition. We sincerely appreciate our Renaissance Festival Family and look forward to seeing you all again in 2021,” organizers said.