Detroit police officer files $10M wrongful arrest lawsuit against Warren police

WARREN, Mich. – A Detroit police officer filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Warren Police Department claiming he was wrongfully arrested.

Office Donald Owens said he was discriminated against during the ordeal.

The report paints officer Owens as belligerent, non-compliant and possibly drunk, but he said that’s not what happened and his attorney claim the officers lied in that report.

The police report said there was a small car crash November in Owen’s yard in Warren, where he refused to give his name and occupation to officers when asked.

The report said the Warren officers could smell alcohol on Owens’ breath and told him he could be arrested for disorderly conduct. When they asked for Owens’ name again, the report alleges he replied with “Go ahead. Lock me up.”

Michael Fortner, Owens’ attorney, said that’s not what happened.

“The officer arrested him and basically made up some charges to justify arresting him,” Fortner said.

While he was arrested, Owens said he was also abused and not given medical treatment when asked.

“I was polite the entire time, professional and they took me to the precinct where another one of their co-workers verbally disrespected me and abused me,” Owens said.

It isn’t the first accusation of racism within the Warren Police Department. In 2018, the department’s only Black officer at the time sued for discrimination and in June, a Warren officer was caught on camera pulling a Black Amazon driver from his truck for parking in the wrong direction.

Advocates for Owens said his arrest is part of that pattern.

“It was the white racist trouble that Warren visits upon Black folk, whether they live there or visit there,” said Rev. Horace Sheffield III.

Fortner said they will likely call for a federal investigation into Warren Police Department and its practices.