2 Detroiters wanted in connection with homicide arrested in Port Huron

PORT HURON, Mich. – Two people from Detroit who are wanted in connection with a homicide were arrested in the Port Huron area Thursday.

The Detroit Police Department requested assistance from the Port Huron Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit in locating the two suspects who were believed to be in Port Huron.

The two people were arrested without incident and turned over to Detroit police, officials said.

The police departments also completed a search warrant in the 2000 block of Nern Street in Port Huron.