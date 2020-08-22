Father missing in Detroit River identified as veteran Detroit Fire Department sergeant

Published: August 22, 2020, 10:10 am Updated: August 22, 2020, 10:16 am

DETROIT – Authorities have identified the father who went missing in the Detroit River Friday night as Detroit Fire Department Sergeant, Sivad Johnson.

He is a 26-year-old veteran of the department and native Detroit resident.

As of Saturday morning dive teams were still searching the Detroit River near Belle Isle for Johnson.

According to officials, on Friday around 9 p.m. Johnson’s 10-year-old daughter contacted police and reported that she had lost her father.

Troopers and DNR officers responded to the scene within minutes, officials said.

Johnson, 49, initially went into the Detroit River to save two young girl’s from drowning.

When those girls were safe, their parents took them home. Afterward Johnson’s daughter realized her father was missing.

It is believed Johnson may have been dragged underwater by a rip current.

In 2017 Johnson was awarded the Detroit Fire Department Medal of Valor.