Henry Ford Hospital in West Bloomfield fully functional, providing care despite power interruption

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Late this Monday morning, a utility contractor working on a public infrastructure upgrade on the easement near Maple Road hit the main power line that supplies electrical power to the Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital campus.

As it is designed to do, the hospital’s emergency generator system immediately came online, and there was only a momentary interruption in electrical service.

DTE is working to repair the damaged service line. The hospital is fully functional and providing care for patients. During this time, the hospital is being powered by one of its three generators.

A statement released by the hospital regarding the issue read, “As per our standard protocol for this situation, the hospital is diverting all EMS trauma, stroke and heart attack cases to nearby hospitals. Our emergency department remains open and will continue to provide care to arriving patients. If their condition warrants, some patients may be transferred to Henry Ford Hospital. We will update the community when the main power line is restored and all operations return to normal. DTE is anticipating that the power will be restored by 6 p.m. Saturday. We continue to provide safe, quality care to our community at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.”