Operation Legend: What federal agents will be focusing on in Detroit

DETROIT – US Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Matthew Schneider spoke Wednesday about the plan to bring bring federal agents to Detroit.

He said the plan, which was originally announced by President Trump last week, has federal forces coming to Detroit to help with a rise in gun crimes.

“Let me be clear: there are no federal troops coming to Detroit or Michigan to interfere with protesters,” Schneider said.

The city of Detroit will be getting 44 ATF agents and 12 FBI agents -- some with permanent jobs, some temporary.

Local law enforcement will get about $1 million in federal grants to address gang and gun violence and $100,00 for gunshot detection technology called ShotSpotter.

“What is happening on the streets of Detroit has to end,” said James Deir, with ATF Detroit.

The reason, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, is that gun violence is on the rise in Detroit with some police precincts showing a 90% rise in homicides.

In many cases, children are getting caught in the crossfire.

Nathaniel Townsend Jr. was only 4-years-old when his grandmother’s home was sprayed with gunfire. He was getting a snack when a stray bullet killed him.

His mother was at Wednesday’s announcement.

“I want to say thank you and someone will come forward, not only for Nathanial, for every other baby or kid murdered by senseless person,” said Marlisha Roby.

A $25,000 reward leading for information that could lead to an arrest was announced. Anyone with information can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI or by submitting a tip online here.

