Michigan women, man face possibility of life in prison on sex charges, police say

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women and a man are facing the possibility of life in prison after being arrested during a Michigan child sex predator investigation, state police said.

Officials said Rosemary Carroll, 18, Stephanie Holliday, 20, and Jeremie Hankerd, 20, were arrested July 31 at their apartment in Summit Township.

Michigan State Police officials were investigating suspicious online activity over social media, authorities said.

The investigation led to the Summit Township apartment, where police found multiple devices and and evidence for the case, officials said.

Carroll and Holliday were each charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Hankerd is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, accosting a minor for immoral purposes and using a computer to commit a crime.

Carroll, Holliday and Hankerd were charged Aug. 1 at 12th District Court in Jackson. If convicted, all three could face up to life in prison, according to authorities.

Rosemary Carroll (Michigan State Police)

Stephanie Holliday (Michigan State Police)