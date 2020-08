DETROIT – A stretch of the Lodge Freeway has been renamed in honor of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, two years after her death.

M-10 between I-94 and Livernois Avenue is now the Aretha Franklin Memorial Highway.

READ: Aretha Franklin’s niece discusses new trailer for movie profiling her aunt’s life

Rep. Leslie Love has been working for two years to make it happen, and thanks to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Love’s mission is complete.

Watch the video above for the full report