Video of Detroit police officer fatally shooting dog through fence goes viral

DETROIT – Video of a Detroit police officer shooting and killing a dog on the city’s east side went viral on the internet.

Police said the dog was attacking a police K-9 unit, but a police commissioner wants to launch an investigation into what happened.

The officer said she was forced to shoot the other dog after the two dogs became tangled through a fence in the 15000 block of Alma Avenue. Home surveillance video captured the event. A white dog comes from around the corner and follows the K-9 along the fence. When the K-9 approaches the fence, police said the white dog bit the K-9′s muzzle, trapping it through the fence. That’s when the police officer fired her gun, causing the dog to fall back writhing in pain until it died.

The owner was standing in the yard the entire time.

The officer’s commander said it was an unfortunate situation but one of life and death.

Residents are outraged and the video has gone viral nationwide shared by animal rights groups and groups calling for police oversight.

“Should there be an investigation into what happened? Absolutely,” said Detroit Police Commissioner Willie Burton. “I am outraged.”

Burton said he plans to call for an investigation and wants a review of the K-9 and officer's training.

“I think the homeowner was responsible for having their dog in their backyard. I think this would have been preventable if only the officer had control of the K-9,” Burton said.

The officer is back on the job after some counseling. Despite a 6-foot high metal fence and signs that say “Beware of the Dog,” the officer’s police commander is blaming the dog’s owner and is warning other Detroit dog owners to keep their dogs “in their backyards and this won’t be an issue.”