4 men shot at park on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Police are investigating after four men were shot Monday night at a park on Detroit’s east side.

It happened about 9:45 p.m. in the area of Bradford Avenue and Kennebec Street.

The suspect pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots. One of the victims returned fire.

Then, one of the victims got into a vehicle crash on the way to the hospital. The car crashed in the area of East 7 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue.

The victims were at a hospital as of Tuesday morning and expected to recover.

Detroit police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.