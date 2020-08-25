Police return to Canton cemetery to collect DNA samples, working to identify homicide victims

CANTON, Mich. – Police returned to a cemetery on Tuesday where they’ve already dug up several bodies in hopes of solving past homicides.

It’s phase three of Operation United. Sky 4 was over the scene in Canton on Tuesday at the Knollwood Memorial Park as police oversaw the digging up of unidentified remains in an effort to identify victims of homicide.

The operation started in the spring of 2019. On Tuesday, remains were exhumed and DNA samples were taken. The cases they’re investigating could go back as far as 1959.

Last year, Detroit police asked families of anyone who’d gone missing to come forward and submit DNA to help them find a match.

At least two bodies from last year’s digs have been identified. Police said they will be at the cemetery for the next few days getting samples.

