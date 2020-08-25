Wedding crashers steal every single gift from couple’s outdoor Melvindale wedding

MELVINDALE, Mich. – Wedding crashers spoiled a couple’s special day in Melvindale when they stole every single gift from the outdoor celebration.

Alicia and Darreck Traylor got married Saturday night, transforming a field behind Darreck’s mother’s home into the perfect, COVID-19 safe venue.

“This day really meant a lot to me,” Alicia said. “It was beautiful,”

“It was our day to make her a Taylor, give her my last name,” Darreck said.

The couple wanted to get married last year, but Arreck got shot three times at a family member’s birthday party. He had to survive so the wedding could ultimately happen.

“(Saturday) was huge,” Darreck said.

The lot behind is mother’s house in on Wall Street in Melvindale was transformed into a place where 150 family members and friends could celebrate, the couple said.

But when the music stopped, every single gift -- including money -- was gone.

Three women stood out because they told someone they had been asked to bring the gifts into the house. But they never made it inside, the couple said.

Alicia said she called her pastor back to the home to pray.

“Just to have that spirit, the positive energy,” Alicia said.

With no gifts, the couple had to show their children how to handle the adversity with grace.

Police are investigating the case.

A friend set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the Traylors. Click here to donate.