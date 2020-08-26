4 killed in violent 2-vehicle crash in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in Cottrelville Township in St. Clair County.

Four people died when two SUVs collided at the corner of Broadbridge and Starville roads.

The collision sent both vehicles off the road. One of the SUVs went about 40 yards into the woods.

The Michigan State Police Accident Reconstruction Team has been piecing the collision for hours. Police brought an excavator to get to the vehicles.

It’s believed that a man and woman were in one vehicle and two men were in the other.

Police said three of the four victims were ejected from the vehicles. Three victims died at the scene and the fourth died at a hospital.

