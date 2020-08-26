Teen shot in the head while sitting in vehicle on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – An 18-year-old female was reportedly shot in the head while sitting in a vehicle on Detroit’s east side early Wednesday morning.

Police say at about 1:29 a.m. the teenager was sitting in a Chevrolet Tahoe with her boyfriend in the 14800 block of Linnhurst Street when multiple shots were heard, destroying the rear windshield and striking the teen in the head.

The teen’s condition is unknown at this time, but police say the wound was not fatal. Police did not yet say if the boyfriend was injured during the incident.

Officials say suspects are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

More: Crime Stories