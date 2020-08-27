How the new semester started at West Bloomfield School District

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. – Parents and students across Michigan are navigating a new school year that comes with unprecedented challenges.

Some schools have opted to offer remote learning, while others are offering a hybrid of both remote learning and in-person classes.

The first day of school at the West Bloomfield School District had the same excitement as usual, even some of the same confusion, and of course nerves.

Kai, a 12-year-old student, is entering 8th grade and is nervous about coming out of her home cocoon and back into the real world.

The district has 100 percent remote learning for high school and about 1,200 underclassmen who opted out of face-to-face learning.

For the students who arrived at school on Thursday, there were two sessions, the a.m. cohort session and the afternoon cohort session.

