Pontiac man turns himself in to police for quadruple shooting that killed 3 men

PONTIAC, Mich. – Police say a 32-year-old Pontiac man turned himself in to police following a quadruple shooting Wednesday night that killed three people.

Officials say the shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. at the Spring Lake Village apartment complex located off of Auburn Avenue.

Four people were shot and three were killed. The details surrounding the incident are still unconfirmed by police.

Officials have identified the three deceased victims as a 39-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old man. The fourth victim, a 25-year-old man, is alive but his condition has not been released.

The suspected shooter was in police custody at the time of our reporting on Wednesday night. Officials say he turned himself in to police.

