Pontiac man faces 10 felony charges in apartment shooting that killed 3 men, injured 1

PONTIAC, Mich. – A 32-year-old Pontiac man is facing 10 felony charges after reportedly shooting four neighbors, killing three of them, at an apartment complex on Wednesday night.

Kenneth Durell Clay was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, one count of assault with intent to murder and one count of felony firearm.

Police say an ongoing dispute between Clay and the four victims led to the shooting that occurred at the Spring Lake Village apartment complex on Wednesday.

Police say at about 9:10 p.m. deputies discovered the bodies of the four male victims on a front porch, inside a home and on the front lawn of a residence in the apartment complex.

According to authorities, the victim on the front porch was deceased upon their arrival. The remaining three victims were alive at that time and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Two victims died at the hospital shortly after their arrival, officials said. The fourth victim, a 25-year-old man, is alive but is in serious condition.

The three deceased victims have been identified as Kenrick Keon Lanehart, 39, Montray Jamarr Morris, 29, and Dominque Latrell Williams, 28. The three men were all residents of Pontiac, officials said.

A police investigation revealed that the four victims were engaged in an ongoing dispute with Clay. Officials say an assault occurred among the five individuals back in 2014.

Police say the four victims were on the front porch of the shooter’s home on Wednesday night. Clay then armed himself with a handgun, went outside and opened fire on the victims, then fled the scene, officials said.

Clay reportedly turned himself in to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office’s Pontiac Substation on Wednesday night. Officials say the man was interviewed and then lodged at the Oakland County Jail.

The gun used in the quadruple shooting has been recovered from an address in the 700 block of Whittemore Street, officials said.

Clay was denied a bond on Friday, officials said. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 8.

He was previously charged with driving with a suspended license in 2013 in Lake Orion, and also with carrying a concealed weapon in Auburn Hills in 2014, officials said.

