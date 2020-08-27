VIDEO: Police seek culprits in Clinton Township burglary

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Clinton Township are looking for two people wanted in connection to a Tuesday burglary.

According to authorities, at about 3:15 a.m., two people broke into a business located on Gratiot Avenue, near 14 Mile Road. Police said they stole various electronic items.

Surveillance video of the burglary can be seen above.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Township Police Department at 586-493-7854.

