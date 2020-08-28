79ºF

Local News

Shot fired during police chase on Detroit’s west side

Man was not intentionally trying to shoot at officers

Natasha Dado, Web Producer

Tags: News, Detroit, Wayne County, Crime, Detroit Police Department, Metro Detroit, officer, Shooting, Gunfire, News in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating an incident involving gunfire that happened Friday afternoon in the area of Plymouth Road and Wyoming Avenue.

Police say a shot was fired around 3 p.m. as officers tried stopping a man. Police say as the man ran from police he pulled out a gun. When officers heard the gun go off they grabbed the man and arrested him.

According to police, although the gun went off, the man was not intentionally trying to target officers. Police recovered the gun and no one was hurt.

Crime in Metro Detroit

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: