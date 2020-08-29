78ºF

Local News

Dearborn Heights police investigating shooting, residents urged to avoid area

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time

Dane Kelly, Web Producer

Tags: Crime, Shooting, Wayne County, Local, Local News, Dearborn Heights, Dearborn Heights Police Department, Inkster Road, Michigan State Police, Dearborn Heights Shooting, Multiple-victim shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 29, 2020.
Police are investigating a shooting in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 29, 2020. (WDIV)

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents are urged to avoid the area of Cherry Hill and Inkster roads in Dearborn Heights Saturday due to a shooting investigation.

Officers with the Dearborn Heights Police Department and Michigan State Police are reportedly investigating a multiple-victim shooting in the area.

As of 4 p.m., officials say there is no threat to the public, but the crime scene is active and people are urged to stay out of the area.

Dearborn Heights police say more information regarding the incident will be released soon.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as we provide updates on this developing story.

Police are investigating a shooting in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 29, 2020.
Police are investigating a shooting in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 29, 2020. (WDIV)
Police are investigating a shooting in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 29, 2020.
Police are investigating a shooting in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 29, 2020. (WDIV)

More: Metro Detroit crime news

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: