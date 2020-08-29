Dearborn Heights police investigating shooting, residents urged to avoid area

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents are urged to avoid the area of Cherry Hill and Inkster roads in Dearborn Heights Saturday due to a shooting investigation.

Officers with the Dearborn Heights Police Department and Michigan State Police are reportedly investigating a multiple-victim shooting in the area.

As of 4 p.m., officials say there is no threat to the public, but the crime scene is active and people are urged to stay out of the area.

**Please stay out of the area of Cherry Hill/Inkster Rd. The Dearborn Heights Police Department is investigating a multiple victim shooting.. there is no threat at this time and the scene is active. More information will be released soon. #DHshooting pic.twitter.com/Y4T1nMClr2 — Dearborn Heights Police Department (@DbnHgtsPD) August 29, 2020

Dearborn Heights police say more information regarding the incident will be released soon.

Stay with Local 4 News and ClickOnDetroit as we provide updates on this developing story.

Police are investigating a shooting in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 29, 2020. (WDIV)

Police are investigating a shooting in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 29, 2020. (WDIV)

More: Metro Detroit crime news