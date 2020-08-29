‘Thank God he didn’t kill me’ -- Dearborn Heights man tries to convince gunman to disarm after deadly shooting

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Police are investigating a multiple-homicide at an apartment complex in Dearborn Heights that ended in a police shooting on Saturday.

Officials say the shooter killed two people at the Cherry Hill Village Apartments on Yorkshire Street before firing shots at police officers who had responded to the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: Dearborn Heights police investigating double homicide, residents urged to avoid area

Standing on a second floor balcony, the gunman reportedly started firing on Dearborn Heights police officers with what appeared to be an automatic rifle when they arrived at the scene at about 2:30 p.m.

Patches McCullough, a resident at the apartment complex, says he tried to talk the gunman into putting his weapon down during the incident.

“I’m looking and I’m like, ’Come on, man. My kids are behind the door,’” McCullough said. “’Listen man, we don’t want to do this.’”

McCullough said he considered fleeing with his children to a safer area, but he was afraid the gunman was going to shoot him.

“Thank God he didn’t kill me,” McCullough said of the gunman. “The police came, but he started shooting at them.”

McCullough said there was about a five minute standoff before the gunman was killed by police officers. He also said that police gave the gunman every opportunity to put down his weapon, but he would not comply.

Witnesses believe the two people who were killed in the shooting were family members of the gunman.

Police are urging residents to avoid the area of Cherry Hill and Inkster roads while the incident is under investigation.

More: Metro Detroit crime news