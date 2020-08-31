1 injured in car fire on North Adams Road in Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Fire crews were sent to a crash and vehicle fire on Monday at 5 p.m. on North Adams Road, north of Walton Boulevard in Rochester Hills.

When firefighters arrived they found a vehicle completely engulfed in flames and upside down. The passenger was found on the grass about 30 feet from the vehicle that was on fire, officials said.

The vehicle struck a tree and rolled over several times. The victim was transported to a nearby trauma center. Officials said the impact was so intense that the vehicle’s motor was found in the roadway about 30 feet away from the vehicle.

North Adams Road was closed for more than 2 hours for investigation and cleanup of the scene. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation

READ: More local news coverage

Fire crews were sent to crash and vehicle fire on Monday at 5 p.m. on North Adams Road, north of Walton Boulevard. (Rochester Hills Fire Department)