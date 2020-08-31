Man who vanished from Detroit senior center 5 months ago found dead in facility’s basement

DETROIT – A man who vanished from a Detroit senior center five months ago was found dead over the weekend in the facility’s basement, police said.

Kam Franks, 38, of Detroit, was last seen March 14. Detroit police reported him missing April 1.

He vanished from the Faithful Helping Hands Community Services assisted living center for seniors, officials said.

Detroit police said said he left his residence in the 6000 block of Cadieux Road around 9 p.m. March 14. They noted he was in good physical condition, but poor mental condition.

On Saturday, someone inside the assisted living center found Franks’ body in the building’s basement, according to authorities. Detroit police said he died of natural causes, and no foul play is suspected.

“It was weird,” his sister, Kai Franks, said. “It’s just a really weird thing.”

When Local 4 first called the facility, looking to speak with management, we were rejected. When we went to the front door of the center, a hostile employee gave no information.

Franks’ family has a lot of questions.

Local 4 has been in touch with state officials, and the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said the center is approved as a license exempt facility under the public health code, meaning state doesn’t have oversight.

We asked Detroit officials if the city is responsible for oversight, but so far, we haven’t heard back.

