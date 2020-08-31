University of Michigan kicks off semester with both in-person and remote learning options

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Students returned to class on Monday at the University of Michigan.

It’s a day that many college freshman have been looking forward to for a long time. But, not many expected the semester to kick off amid a pandemic.

“It’s a little weird seeing it like a little ghost own. All of my classes are online,” senior Samantha Devecci said. “I’m going home, turning on my computer and watching it from there.”

“We were expecting kind of a more free and easy college experience, but we’re trying to make the most of it,” said freshman Sean Scarnecchia.

Some students are worried about the chances of getting infected.

“Nervous about how other people are handling this and how they’re going to take precautions,” said senior Alexandria Ballard.

Classes are now in session, both remotely and in person. Local 4 was told by students that procedures are in place to sanitize around the clock.

“The first thing that we did when we went into class is wiped down tables and at the end we had to tables,” said freshman student Ashwin Saxena.

Many students on campus appeared to be wearing their mask. That doesn’t account for extracurricular activities that may be happening off campus.

“Worried about the partying. It’s a lot of partying in my building. But I’m excited about my senior year. I’m excited to get back here,” Ballard concluded.

Several protests on how the university is handling classes this semester are expected.

