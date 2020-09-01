Clarkston family in mourning after falling tree kills man in White Lake Township

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clarkston family is in mourning after a fatal incident in White Lake Township on Monday left a man dead and his stepdaughter shaken.

The incident happened on Williams Lake Road on the White Lake Township, Waterford border after 6 p.m. on Monday. Officials said a massive tree fell across the road and killed Ron Ohlinger, 42.

His 18-year-old stepdaughter, Autumn, survived with a broken collarbone. It took 45 minutes to remove her from the vehicle.

Ohlinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account, click here to view it.

On Tuesday afternoon, DTE Energy sent investigators out to the location. In a statement, DTE said:

“We are aware of the tragic incident that occurred yesterday evening involving a tree that fell on an occupied passenger vehicle in White Lake Township. Our hearts go out to the family involved.

Our teams are working with local authorities to investigate, but at this time, we have no reason to believe that DTE Energy or any of our partners were involved with the incident.”

