Detroit police seek missing 70-year-old man

DETROIT – Detroit police are seeking a 70-year-old man named Larry Hawkins who was last seen in the 19100 block of Lauder.

He was seen leaving the location heading east on West Seven Mile Road. His guardian reported that he has a history of wandering off.

He is described as a Black man, 6 feet tall, about 145 pounds, has brown eyes, and grey hair. Hawkins was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray jogging pants, black gym shoes, and carrying a tan coat in his hands.

He was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia, dementia and is unable to communicate due to a previous stroke. Police say he takes medications, and did not have any with him at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-1240.