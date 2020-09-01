MHSAA: Fall football up to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

LIVONIA, Mich. – Another coronavirus (COVID-19) reversal could be coming for some fall sports, including football.

After moving football to spring, the Michigan High School Athletic Association is doing an about face.

There are 33 other states offering high school sports. When the MHSAA decided not to allow it, outside groups moved in and tried to offer schools that wanted to play an option. That forced the state’s hand.

Tim Napier’s son plays at Livonia Franklin, he sides with the 60 percent of high schools that told the MHSAA that they did want to play this fall. He was thrilled to learn his kids might actually get a chance.

If fall season does start, schools will have the choice to play in the spring. While 40 percent originally opted for that, recent events could lower that number.

